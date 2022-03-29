Mrs. Amy Ethridge Driskill Pritchett

The family of Mrs. Amy Pritchett will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. There will be no memorial services at the funeral home after the visitation. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Pritchett, age 70, of Meridian passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her residence.

Amy was born in Meridian, Mississippi. She accepted Jesus Christ at a young age, and was baptized into the Baptist Faith. During her junior high school days, her father was transferred to Freuta, Colorado with the Federal Department of Agriculture. She enjoyed her time in Colorado before moving to Missouri, where she was elected Home Coming Queen her senior year. After graduation, she moved back to Meridian to be near her grandparents and begin pursuing her college education. Amy took a part-time job with Sears, where she met her soon-to-be husband, Wayne Driskill. Amy and Wayne were married at Midway Baptist Church in 1972. There they served the Lord faithfully until Wayne’s death. Amy also enjoyed her work with Citizens National Band and The Mississippi State Vocational Rehab Office; however, her great joy was the day she received her degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi State University. It was then she fulfilled her long-time dream of teaching. During her tenure in education, she had a positive Christian influence over many people, especially her students.

After Wayne’s death, Amy met David Pritchett at North Park Church. They were married at North Park on May 28, 2015. Together, they travelled in their motor home, enjoyed car shows, and MSU ballgames.

Amy will be remembered for having a beautiful smile, playing games with all her nieces, nephews, and adult friends. She will also be remembered for being an avid fan of MSU Bulldogs!

Amy is survived by her husband, David Pritchett; dear friends, Joey and Pam Rogers, “Aunt” Eloise Ethridge, Latisha Hill Banks, Sherry Morgan, and Senita Webb; nieces, Paige Ethridge Walton and Lexi Griffis; nephews, Chris Ethridge, Justin Hike, and Zac Griffis; sisters-in-law, Tanya Ethridge Talbert and Monica Vance.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Driskill; parents, Bob and Gladys Ethridge; brother, Walter Ethridge; sister, Mary Griffis; aunts, Lillian Plummer, Lucy McLelland; and one uncle William Edward Ethridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to North Park Church (7770 Highway 39 North, Meridian, Mississippi 39305) and/or to Midway Baptist Church (4579 Old 8th Street Road, Meridian, MS 39307). Because there will be no graveside services, please do not send floral stands.

