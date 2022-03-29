Storm shelter inquiries up during severe weather season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe weather season is a reminder that you should have a place to go. Homeowners have been turning to storm shelters to offer such protection.

“Everything we had was sold. We are building new stock now and we should have more in,” Patrick Allen of Storm Ready Shelters said.

Allen said their phone rings off the hook right before a severe weather situation. Many people will just inquire about the cost of a storm shelter, which is around $9,000. When it comes to protecting you and your family, it could be priceless.

“Once the storm passes, they just kind of forget about it,” Allen said. “They move on and they think about buying that new lawn mower or whatever it is. They don’t realize the next storm is right around the corner.”

Storm shelters are constructed in many different ways. Some are made of concrete and others are steel. No matter what you buy, you want to make sure it’s tested and has a great rating.

“We took it to Texas Tech University to the wind and science institute. They tested it for an EF-5 tornado with 250mph wind and debris. We put it through the ringer,” Allen explained.

Allen said there are quality control issues when it comes to certain companies. He recommends buying a shelter from a reputable source and to know exactly what you’re getting.

“There’s people that unfortunately look to take advantage of people,” Allen explained. “They are going to sell them a product that barely meets the standards. If you’re looking for a shelter, do you really want a cheap discount storm shelter?”

Allen’s storm shelters are ADA compliant and allow you to open the door inward, just in case debris blocks the exit.

“It’s been engineered, tested and approved,” Allen said. “It’s easy to use and convenient. You don’t have to run out in the yard in the middle of the night and climb into a dark hole.”

To learn more about safe rooms and possible funding, visit:

https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/risk-management/safe-rooms

