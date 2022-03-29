VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to the Magnolia State.

According to a press release Tuesday, Harris will travel to Greenville on Friday, April 1, to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s “historic investments in small businesses and communities.”

Her visit comes nearly a year after First Lady Jill Biden visited Jackson in order to promote the coronavirus vaccine.

Vice President Harris’ Mississippi visit was announced the same day President Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which makes lynching a federal hate crime.

Till, a Black teenager, was murdered in Mississippi in the summer of 1955. Two men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were accused of the killing, but acquitted by an all-white-male jury.

Mayor Errick Simmons says he and the city of Greenville are ready to welcome the vice president and Chairman Bennie Thompson to the city.

He released this statement:

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in small businesses and communities evidence the fact that small businesses and communities, like Greenville, are the backbone of America’s economy. The historic investment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will make life better for thousands of Greenville residents and create a generation of good-paying jobs and economic growth for our city. It will be my pleasure to show Vice President Harris first-hand the impact that small businesses have had in the success of our community, especially during the past two years battling a global pandemic. Without the historic investments made by the Biden-Harris administration, some of these local stakeholders might not have made it through the challenges presented to all of us over this difficult time. This administration’s commitment to helping local communities thrive in unprecedented circumstances is admirable.”

“Thanks to Congressman Thompson for his efforts in getting Vice President Kamala Harris to his district in Greenville. The Greenville community looks forward to welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris and Chairman Bennie G. Thompson to Greenville.”

