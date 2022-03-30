Advertisement

6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says

Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row from left) Shayne Anderson, Summer Lawrence, and Felicity Walker.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Several people are facing charges in connection to kidnapping and torturing a woman they met online, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the woman who was being held against her will had been “severely tortured” during her captivity.

She is being treated for her injuries.

“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” Hillhouse said in a press release obtained by KLTV.

Six people were arrested late Tuesday and charged with aggravated kidnapping:

  • Amanda Andrews
  • Breonna Johnson
  • Charles Bryant
  • Shayne Anderson
  • Summer Lawrence
  • Felicity Walker

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement
Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Lauderdale County damage
Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms
Home catches fire on Highway 19 S.
Home destroyed by fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Fetuses found at abortion activist's home
The Metropolitan Police Department says officers were responding to a tip about “potential...
5 fetuses found inside DC home of anti-abortion activist
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russians leaving Chernobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
The Mayor of Greenville, Mississippi applauds the Biden administration’s recovery efforts as he...
Vice President focuses on small businesses as she visits Mississippi Friday
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith