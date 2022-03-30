Advertisement

Alabama lawmakers OK math initiative for elementary students

Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a math initiative that will use instructional...
Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a math initiative that will use instructional coaches, assessments and interventions to try to boost the state’s lagging test scores.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a math initiative that will use instructional coaches, assessments and interventions to try to boost the state’s lagging test scores.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 76-24 for the Senate-passed bill dubbed the Alabama Numeracy Act.

The Alabama Senate accepted House changes to the bill that now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

State Sen. Arthur Orr, the sponsor of the bill, said the goal is to make sure elementary students in kindergarten through fifth grades have an adequate foundation in math.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement
Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Power lines
More than 31K customers without power as storms push through the state
A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees, damage homes during storms across Mississippi

Latest News

Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
LIVE: Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
Storms are gone, and winds are much lighter
The “calm” after the storms
Lauderdale County School District modified its schedule due to severe weather.
Lauderdale County Schools modify Thursday schedules
Police are asking drivers to avoid several busy streets because of a power outage that happened...
20K plus customers wake up without power after storms
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed...
DNC, Clinton campaign agree to Steele dossier funding fine