Advertisement

BSB: State Tops Memphis, 10-4, In Midweek Action

Mississippi State (16-10) put up six runs in the top of the sixth to lead the Diamond Dawgs to...
Mississippi State (16-10) put up six runs in the top of the sixth to lead the Diamond Dawgs to a 10-4 win over Memphis (12-9) on Tuesday (March 29) at AutoZone Park.(MSU Athletics)
By MSU Athletics
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS – Mississippi State (16-10) put up six runs in the top of the sixth to lead the Diamond Dawgs to a 10-4 win over Memphis (12-9) on Tuesday (March 29) at AutoZone Park.

Memphis led 4-0 after the first five innings of play, but a Kamren James two-run home run cut the deficit to two in the sixth. Two batters later, Logan Tanner added a solo home run to make it a one-run game. A fielding error by Memphis allowed State to tie the game, followed by a wild pitch and RBI ground ball to give State a six-spot in the inning.

State added a run in the seventh after Kellum Clark was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, while the eighth inning saw an RBI single by Von Seibert, a sacrifice fly by James and a wild pitch that scored MSU’s 10th run of the game.

MSU used five pitchers on the night with Brandon Smith starting and allowing a run on three hits with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings. KC Hunt allowed two runs on as many hits in an inning, while Drew Talley allowed one run on two hits in one inning. Mikey Tepper (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning and picked up the win, while Jackson Fristoe closed out the final three inning while holding Memphis scoreless to earned his first save of the season.

Offensively, Kamren James led the Dawgs with a 2-for-3 effort with a home run, three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Tanner homered in four at-bats and drew a walk on the night, while RJ Yeager and Von Seibert also drove in runs in the midweek win.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement
Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Power lines
More than 31K customers without power as storms push through the state
A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees, damage homes during storms across Mississippi

Latest News

Costa Rica's Brandon Aguilera, below, and United States' Yunus Musah battle for the ball during...
US returns to World Cup despite 2-0 loss at Costa Rica
News 11 Sports
News 11 Sports
Newton County high school held a signing day for Remini Nickey (right) and Hannah McDougle...
Newton County basketball holds signing day for Nickey and McDougle
Northeast Lauderdale’s Jordan Wright held his signing day as he will continue his football...
Trojans’ Jordan Wright signs to Millsaps College
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot