BSB: State Tops Memphis, 10-4, In Midweek Action

MEMPHIS – Mississippi State (16-10) put up six runs in the top of the sixth to lead the Diamond Dawgs to a 10-4 win over Memphis (12-9) on Tuesday (March 29) at AutoZone Park.

Memphis led 4-0 after the first five innings of play, but a Kamren James two-run home run cut the deficit to two in the sixth. Two batters later, Logan Tanner added a solo home run to make it a one-run game. A fielding error by Memphis allowed State to tie the game, followed by a wild pitch and RBI ground ball to give State a six-spot in the inning.

State added a run in the seventh after Kellum Clark was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, while the eighth inning saw an RBI single by Von Seibert, a sacrifice fly by James and a wild pitch that scored MSU’s 10th run of the game.

MSU used five pitchers on the night with Brandon Smith starting and allowing a run on three hits with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings. KC Hunt allowed two runs on as many hits in an inning, while Drew Talley allowed one run on two hits in one inning. Mikey Tepper (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning and picked up the win, while Jackson Fristoe closed out the final three inning while holding Memphis scoreless to earned his first save of the season.

Offensively, Kamren James led the Dawgs with a 2-for-3 effort with a home run, three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Tanner homered in four at-bats and drew a walk on the night, while RJ Yeager and Von Seibert also drove in runs in the midweek win.

