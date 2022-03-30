Evan Neal and 8 other Alabama football players show out in 2022 Pro Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - Nine draft eligible Crimson Tide football players participated in the 2022 Pro Day at the University of Alabama.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Slade Bolden, Christian Harris, Phidarian Mathis, Evan Neal, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson Jr. and Daniel Wright all participated in on-field drills. Christopher Allen, Josh Jobe, John Metchie III and Jameson Williams did not participate in on filed drills but were in attendance.

Evan Neal was a big name in the Pro Day events that happened on Wednesday. Neal did not participate in any NFL Combine activities. He did put in the work for the 2022 Pro Day. Neal is a projected top 10 draft pick and he is ready to be utilized by any team in any position.

“You can pretty much plug me anywhere other than center and I’ll be able to come in and make an impact,” said Neal. “But I see myself as a left or right tackle. Anywhere, wherever a team needs me, I feel I can come in and play it.”

Alabama offensive tackle, Evan Neal, participated in the 2022 Crimson Tide Pro Day in front of 32 NFL scouts. (WTOK Sports)

32 NFL representatives were at the Crimson Tides Pro Day including some NFL coaches. Bill Belicheck, New England Patriots head football coach, and Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys head football coach, were two of the coaches that were there. Steelers general manager, Kevin Colbert, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, Dan Quinn and Matt Patricia, New England Patriots senior football advisor, also showed up in Tuscaloosa.

Although Alabama quarterback, Bryce Young, did not participate in the Pro Day events he was in attendance and was even caught talking with coach McCarthy.

Head coach Nick Saban said, “Lots of players here want to get an invitation, and we do the best we can to create a platform for them to be successful in that regard. They all also want the opportunity to play in the NFL someday, so we try to help them develop to be the best players they can be, so they can get opportunities like this. I think the better our players do when they get opportunities in the NFL, the more it benefits our program long term.”

Alabama players will have another Pro Day opportunity on Wednesday April 13th. The 2022 NFL Draft will take place on Thursday April 28th-Saturday April 30th.

