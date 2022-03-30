Governor to sign big teacher pay raise bill

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A West Lauderdale Elementary School teacher is excited that her salary will be increasing, along with other teachers in Mississippi.

“It will just help with the expenses we use for the classroom, but also for the teachers, for the families. I personally have children in my home, and daycare is expensive. You have to make sure you can pay for things that you need, even for unexpected things that happen. I think it will help teachers,” said Leslie Mosley.

Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a ceremonial signing Thursday for the largest teacher pay raise in recent history. House Bill 530 lifts the base salary for teachers by an average of $5,140. The bill also includes increasing teacher assistant salaries by $2,000.

The pay raises will cost the state $246 million, according to Y’all Politics.

