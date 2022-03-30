Advertisement

Kellogg’s workers win big raises after spate of strikes

FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The union that represents those 570 workers in Kansas City, Kansas, said Wednesday that the wages and benefit improvements secured this week are the biggest ones the local union has ever seen.

The deal comes as many companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
A Kemper County grand jury issued a no-true bill last week in a case involving Charles "Ray"...
Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder
Log truck wrecks on Hwy. 11/80
Log truck wrecks in Lauderdale County

Latest News

FILE - Ending the limitations in May would allow for time to prepare at the border, according...
AP sources: Asylum limits at border expected to end by May 23
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, center, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, hold a meeting with...
Congress hears siren wail as Ukrainian legislators visit
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. Facing higher oil prices after Russia’s...
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones faces fines for skipping Sandy Hook deposition
Memorial service for Don Young
Memorial service for Don Young