Advertisement

Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’ll vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Jackson

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on...
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2022. Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that she will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Tuesday she will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Collins said in a statement Tuesday that she met with Jackson a second time after four days of hearings last week and decided that “she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.”

“I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” Collins said.

Her support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick. It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.

Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
A Kemper County grand jury issued a no-true bill last week in a case involving Charles "Ray"...
Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder
Log truck wrecks on Hwy. 11/80
Log truck wrecks in Lauderdale County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says
Damaging Wind and Tornadoes are the Main Threats
Windy today, and severe storms are likely this evening
Groceries are expected to increase up to 4%, while gas will stay about the same or rise further.
Food and gas prices likely to continue rising this year
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, left, joined Russian cosmonauts in a return to Earth Wednesday.
RAW: Cosmonauts and astronaut prepare to land