Advertisement

Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says

FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Men who take a popular diabetes drug are 40% more likely to conceive a child with birth defects, according to a study.

The study was published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

It showed that men who used metformin in the three-month period before they conceived a child had a 40% higher risk of birth defects in their offspring.

The research followed more than 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.

The study observed only children who were born to women younger than 35 and men younger than 40, and babies born to women with diabetes were excluded.

The researchers considered men exposed to metformin if they filled a prescription for it in the three months before conception, which is how long it takes the fertilizing sperm to fully mature.

Researchers said more studies are needed to determine if men taking metformin should make any considerations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement
Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Lauderdale County damage
Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms
Home catches fire on Highway 19 S.
Home destroyed by fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Fetuses found at abortion activist's home
The Metropolitan Police Department says officers were responding to a tip about “potential...
5 fetuses found inside DC home of anti-abortion activist
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russians leaving Chernobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
The Mayor of Greenville, Mississippi applauds the Biden administration’s recovery efforts as he...
Vice President focuses on small businesses as she visits Mississippi Friday
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith