Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: Meridian police said, thanks to people who provided information, the person being sought for questioning gave a statement late Wednesday afternoon.

(The original story posted appears below.)

The Meridian Police Department said it’s investigating the discharge of a weapon inside a store. Officers were called to 2330 Hwy. 39 North in reference to a shooting.

The MPD said it appears the shooting was accidental. The male shown in the video dropped a firearm and it went off, injuring someone. The victim drove himself to a local hospital and a report was made to police. The other person involved left the store before officers arrived.

If you know who this person is or have other information, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or police dispatch at 601-484-6845. Detectives would like to speak with the person who dropped the gun.

