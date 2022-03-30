Advertisement

Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: Meridian police said, thanks to people who provided information, the person being sought for questioning gave a statement late Wednesday afternoon.

______

(The original story posted appears below.)

The Meridian Police Department said it’s investigating the discharge of a weapon inside a store. Officers were called to 2330 Hwy. 39 North in reference to a shooting.

The MPD said it appears the shooting was accidental. The male shown in the video dropped a firearm and it went off, injuring someone. The victim drove himself to a local hospital and a report was made to police. The other person involved left the store before officers arrived.

If you know who this person is or have other information, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or police dispatch at 601-484-6845. Detectives would like to speak with the person who dropped the gun.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
A Kemper County grand jury issued a no-true bill last week in a case involving Charles "Ray"...
Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder

Latest News

Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South
Governor to sign big teacher pay raise bill
Nine Alabama football players prep for the 2022 NFL Draft by participating in Alabama's Pro Day.
Alabama Pro Day 2022
Legislative session extended to allow more time for lawmakers to complete 2022 business
Legislative session extended to allow more time for lawmakers to complete 2022 business
Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker met Wednesday with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge...
Sen. Wicker meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson