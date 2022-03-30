Advertisement

MIDD Meridian celebrates employees

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

MIDD Meridian has been in business for over four decades serving people with special needs and they took some time out to honor some of their employees.

MIDD stands for Mississippi Industries for the Developmentally Disabled and they’ve been a big part of our community for a long time. March is IDD awareness month and MIDD Meridian, which is affiliated with Weems, wanted to celebrate its employees who have hit landmark anniversaries of service.

”MIDD has been open since 1982,” said Lasonja Hopkins, Director of IDD Services at Weems. “We started with six people and we now have approximately 82 who attend on a regular basis. MIDD provides employment opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. MIDD gives them a sense of purpose and today we are honoring their many years of service.”

Two people, Bobby Hand and Tim McCarter, were 40-year honorees of MIDD Meridian.

