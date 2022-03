MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating a shooting for the second night in a row. It happened in the 300 block of 53rd Avenue.

MPD said the initial report was someone was shot in the forearm and taken to the hospital for treatment.

If you have information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477 or the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.