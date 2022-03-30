Advertisement

Power outages reported as severe weather comes into Mississippi on Wednesday

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As storms cross the Mississippi River, power outages in the state are beginning to climb.

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 6,200 outages around 2:32 p.m. Wednesday.

Mississippi Power is reporting around 609 outages.

Southern Pine, meanwhile, is reporting about 845 outages.

A line of severe weather is coming through Mississippi Wednesday afternoon. It is expected to bring thunderstorms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
A Kemper County grand jury issued a no-true bill last week in a case involving Charles "Ray"...
Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder
Log truck wrecks on Hwy. 11/80
Log truck wrecks in Lauderdale County

Latest News

A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees ahead of severe storms
MIDD MERIDIAN HONORS EMPLOYEES
MIDD Meridian celebrates employees
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Groceries are expected to increase up to 4%, while gas will stay about the same or rise further.
Food and gas prices likely to continue rising this year