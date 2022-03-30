Rotary Club makes big donation to “Herollers” campaign

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Herollers campaign received another big donation Wednesday. This time from the Rotary Club.

The $3,400 donation was made at the weekly meeting at Northwood Country Club.

“What’s unique about rotary is that we are a group of business people from here in the community,” said Wade Sims, Asst. Gov. for 6820. “We come together and look for specific things and ways to have an impact.”

The Herollers campaign focuses on providing foster children proper suitcases instead of garbage bags when they move. The idea is to help boost morale during an already tough situation.

“Just to have the self confidence to have a bag of your own that you can pack and have your things in,” Lauderdale County Youth Court Judge Lisa Howell said. “They really don’t know when they leave their home when they’re going to get to come back. Having that dignity is important to these kids.”

“We are so excited about that and how we are able to work with the district and our club members. It really goes a long way in what it means at Rotary to give back,” Michael Truelove, President of Meridian Rotary Club, explained.

Right now, there are 163 foster children in Lauderdale County. This does not include the in-home children or foster children in Lauderdale County from other areas.

“This is very very important for our foster children. We want to make sure all of our children in foster care receive luggage. This will help out tremendously.” said Chenise Smith, area social work supervisor for the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.

Smith also said they are in need of foster parents. If you would like to become a foster parent, then you can call the local office at 601-484-5124.

To report a case of abuse or neglect you can call 1-800-222-8000.

