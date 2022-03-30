Sen. Wicker meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker met Wednesday with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Wicker said he appreciated Judge Jackson taking the time to meet with him to discuss her nomination. He called the nominee an “exceptionally intelligent and capable attorney who has already distinguished herself among legal professionals”.

“However, Judge Jackson was not able to address my serious concerns about her record and judicial philosophy, which were highlighted last week in her Senate confirmation hearing. The fact remains that President Biden promised to pick an activist judge who is willing to legislate from the bench, and he has done exactly that. I will be voting against her confirmation.”

A vote on Judge Jackson’s nomination is expected by the end of next week and before a two-week spring recess. She is likely to be confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.