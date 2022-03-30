Advertisement

Sen. Wicker meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker met Wednesday with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge...
Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker met Wednesday with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.(Office of Sen. Roger Wicker)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker met Wednesday with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Wicker said he appreciated Judge Jackson taking the time to meet with him to discuss her nomination. He called the nominee an “exceptionally intelligent and capable attorney who has already distinguished herself among legal professionals”.

A vote on Judge Jackson’s nomination is expected by the end of next week and before a two-week spring recess. She is likely to be confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
A Kemper County grand jury issued a no-true bill last week in a case involving Charles "Ray"...
Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder
Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement

Latest News

Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South
Governor to sign big teacher pay raise bill
Nine Alabama football players prep for the 2022 NFL Draft by participating in Alabama's Pro Day.
Alabama Pro Day 2022
Legislative session extended to allow more time for lawmakers to complete 2022 business
Legislative session extended to allow more time for lawmakers to complete 2022 business