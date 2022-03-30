Sen. Wicker meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker met Wednesday with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Wicker said he appreciated Judge Jackson taking the time to meet with him to discuss her nomination. He called the nominee an “exceptionally intelligent and capable attorney who has already distinguished herself among legal professionals”.
A vote on Judge Jackson’s nomination is expected by the end of next week and before a two-week spring recess. She is likely to be confirmed.
