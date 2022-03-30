Advertisement

Strong winds topple trees ahead of severe storms

A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Severe weather has already caused issues for some in Mississippi.

At the governor’s mansion in Jackson, a large tree toppled over into the road and onto Capitol Street.

Mississippi Highway Patrol reported an overturned mobile home on US 82 in Sunflower County just before 2 p.m.

America's Best Value Inn in Brookhaven
(Renee Smith)

Most of Mississippi remains under a tornado watch until 8 p.m., but the threat for severe-strength straight-line winds also remains high.

