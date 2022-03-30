Strong winds topple trees ahead of severe storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Severe weather has already caused issues for some in Mississippi.

At the governor’s mansion in Jackson, a large tree toppled over into the road and onto Capitol Street.

Mississippi Highway Patrol reported an overturned mobile home on US 82 in Sunflower County just before 2 p.m.

The right lane on US 82 in Sunflower County about 3 miles west of Indianola is closed. High winds have caused a mobile home to overturn. Please use caution in this area. pic.twitter.com/jRZYmTfvq6 — MHP Greenwood (@MHPTroopD) March 30, 2022

America's Best Value Inn in Brookhaven (Renee Smith)

Most of Mississippi remains under a tornado watch until 8 p.m., but the threat for severe-strength straight-line winds also remains high.

