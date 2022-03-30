Total Pain Care team of the week: 8U Boys Hawk Basketball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the 8U boys basketball team.

The Hawks are coached by Tory Walker as they competed in and won the 8U boys basketball city championship. The team trailed in the second quarter but were able to rally and get the win.

Congratulations to Hawk basketball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

