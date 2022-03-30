Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: 8U Boys Hawk Basketball

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the 8U boys basketball team.
This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the 8U boys basketball team.(8U Basketball)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the 8U boys basketball team.

The Hawks are coached by Tory Walker as they competed in and won the 8U boys basketball city championship. The team trailed in the second quarter but were able to rally and get the win.

Congratulations to Hawk basketball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot in the chest Monday night.
14 year-old shot in chest
A Kemper County grand jury issued a no-true bill last week in a case involving Charles "Ray"...
Grand jury issues no-true bill in case against Kemper Co. coach
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 28, 2022
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping

Latest News

Mississippi State (16-10) put up six runs in the top of the sixth to lead the Diamond Dawgs to...
BSB: State Tops Memphis, 10-4, In Midweek Action
The East Central Warriors split the series against the Jones College Bobcats in their home...
Warriors split series against Jones College at home
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs
Taysom Hill has split time at quarterback and other positions while in New Orleans. (AP...
Taysom Hill moving back to tight end for the Saints