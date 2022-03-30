Advertisement

Warriors split series against Jones College at home

The East Central Warriors split the series against the Jones College Bobcats in their home...
The East Central Warriors split the series against the Jones College Bobcats in their home series return.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Warriors split the series against the Jones College Bobcats in their home series return.

The Warriors hit a big of a rough patch recently in their road series against Pearl River and were looking to bounce back in their return to East Central against Jones. Game one was return to form for the Warriors as Mason Willis pitched strong to start the game. Willis had no runs, no walks, and no errors in the first inning.

East Central would reach the scoreboard early as JT Vance would hit the sweet spot and allow Trey Lewis to take home. The Warriors would win game one 4-2.

Game two was a different story as the Bobcats came for revenge. East Central would lose 14-5 and series would be split against Jones.

The Warriors will stay at home as they get ready for a double header against Mississippi Delta on Saturday, April 2nd. Game one is scheduled to start at two in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement
Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Power lines
More than 31K customers without power as storms push through the state
A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees, damage homes during storms across Mississippi

Latest News

Costa Rica's Brandon Aguilera, below, and United States' Yunus Musah battle for the ball during...
US returns to World Cup despite 2-0 loss at Costa Rica
News 11 Sports
News 11 Sports
Newton County high school held a signing day for Remini Nickey (right) and Hannah McDougle...
Newton County basketball holds signing day for Nickey and McDougle
Northeast Lauderdale’s Jordan Wright held his signing day as he will continue his football...
Trojans’ Jordan Wright signs to Millsaps College
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot