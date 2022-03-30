Warriors split series against Jones College at home

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Warriors split the series against the Jones College Bobcats in their home series return.

The Warriors hit a big of a rough patch recently in their road series against Pearl River and were looking to bounce back in their return to East Central against Jones. Game one was return to form for the Warriors as Mason Willis pitched strong to start the game. Willis had no runs, no walks, and no errors in the first inning.

Kade Turnage got 𝑨𝑳𝑳 of that one! The solo shot to left leads off the bottom of the 6th and pushes the Warrior lead to 3-1!



🎥: https://t.co/SpDntd06Ml#WarriorStrong pic.twitter.com/iAwOXkD9vA — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) March 29, 2022

East Central would reach the scoreboard early as JT Vance would hit the sweet spot and allow Trey Lewis to take home. The Warriors would win game one 4-2.

Game two was a different story as the Bobcats came for revenge. East Central would lose 14-5 and series would be split against Jones.

The Warriors will stay at home as they get ready for a double header against Mississippi Delta on Saturday, April 2nd. Game one is scheduled to start at two in the afternoon.

