Windy today, and severe storms are likely this evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weather will dish out multiple “punches” to our area today. We start the day with increasing winds, and sustained winds will eventually range from 25-35mph...with gusts over 45mph (possibly up to 60mph). There is a High Wind Warning in effect, and these expected very strong winds could lead to downed tree limbs, difficulty driving, and possibly some power outages. This is bad news because there’s a chance for the power to go out before the severe storms roll in which could hinder you getting severe updates. So, it’s very important that you have MULTIPLE ways of getting alerts. Make sure that your phone is charged, and have fresh batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio. Have flashlights and/or candles in case of power outages, also having non-perishable foods will come in handy. Please secure loose items outside on your property as soon as you can (if you haven’t done so already).

The severe storms will move into our area after 4PM. The storms will march in as a squall line, and they will be affiliated with a strong cold front. Ahead of the front, temps will reach the mid 80s. As the storms move in, damaging straight line winds will be the main threat as winds could gust over 70mph with these storms (aside from the overall windy conditions). Damaging straight line winds can do tornado-like damage, so as the storms move in...avoid windows & get to the lowest level of your home. Between 5-9pm, we’re expecting the most likely timing for widespread severe storms...including possible tornadoes (However an isolated tornado will be possible between 2-4pm before the main line moves in). Then, the severe risk ends after 10pm for our area.

Remember, if a tornado warning is issued, get to the lowest level of a sturdy structure...in the center & away from windows. Also, if you’re in a mobile home, evacuate to a sturdy structure BEFORE the severe storms roll in.

Thankfully, the weather returns to a more pleasant conditions for the end of the week. It’ll be cooler to end the week with seasonable low 70s return. Your weekend looks nice with mid-upper 70s, but isolated showers are possible on Saturday.

Next week, the next system moves in by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.