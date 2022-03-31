20K plus customers wake up without power after storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 20,000 people across Mississippi are waking up Thursday in the dark due to power outages caused by Wednesday’s storms.

More than 3,8000 customers are reporting outages in both Hinds and Panola counties.

Another 2,000 households are without power in Madison county.

In Bolivar County, more than 1,700 have no electricity, and just over 900 outages were reported in Attala county.

Entergy crews are working to restore power to homes and businesses.

View the latest outages in Mississippi here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.