$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Mississippi!

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A stormy Wednesday led to a bright Thursday for one lucky person who bought a Powerball® ticket worth $50,000 from the Wednesday, Mar. 30, drawing.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were: 03-07-21-31-37 with a Powerball of 11 and a Power Play of 3. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have tripled the $50,000 prize for a total of $150,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #2723846 on East Beach Boulevard in Long Beach. The winner has until Sept. 26 to claim their prize.

Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing is up to $222 million, while Friday night’s Mega Millions® jackpot has grown to $70 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $65,000. Three new scratch-off games will be available in Mississippi retailers starting Tuesday, Apr. 5, including a new $20 game featuring 10 top prizes of $100,000.

$2--$25,000 Spectacular: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.84, with two top prizes of $25,000.

$5--$100,000 Triple Play: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.43, with two top prizes of $100,000.

$20—Mega Money: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.58, with 10 top prizes of $100,000.

