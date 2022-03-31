Advertisement

The “calm” after the storms

Storms are gone, and winds are much lighter
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday’s weather bruised parts of our area due to strong winds, severe storms winds, and tornadoes. There were multiple reports of downed trees and powerlines, along with some reports of structural damage. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Our Thursday brings nice weather for any clean-up efforts. Although we’re starting the day with cloudy skies, the clouds will make room for more & more sunshine as the day goes on. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the upper 60s, but no rain is expected nor gusty winds.

Nice weather follows us for Friday with highs near 70 degrees. The weekend brings upper 70s, with overall nice outdoor weather. However, a disturbance may bring some isolated showers to areas south of I-20 (a more likely rain chance if you’ll be along the MS/AL Gulf Coast).

Next week, starts quiet with highs returning to the low 80s for Monday. Yet, Tuesday brings the next rain maker with showers & storms expected...that’ll linger into Wednesday. Both days, highs will be near 80 degrees.

