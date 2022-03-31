Clarkdale High School sustains significant damage to softball field

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale High School suffered damage during Wednesday night’s storm. The school’s administration is waiting on an evaluation, but knows it will require a lot of work to put the pieces back together.

“We kind of assessed it a little bit and knew that we had some serious damage,” Clarkdale High School Principal Brian Jordan said.

Aside from a few shingles, all of the damage at Clarkdale happened at the softball field. The outfield fence was knocked down, the stands were destroyed with the roof being ripped off and the restrooms were knocked off their foundation.

“Right now we are waiting on the insurance company to come in and evaluate everything. At that point, demolition starts,” Jordan explained. “I feel like this is probably going to be a total rebuild. The outfield wall is gone, some of the bleacher material is gone and the roofs are gone.”

Softball coach Grant Hill said they will have to adapt. They plan on playing home games at Northeast and Enterprise.

“We’ve got it setup to where when they are away we will play at their field as a home team,” Hill said. “When we get to the playoffs we will figure out what we will do there.”

He believes they will still be able to practice at Clarkdale but moving home games to a new location will take effort.

“It’s going to put a lot more work on our parents; moving concession stands and gate workers and things like that,” Hill explained. “The way our community is and how much they care about this program, it’s going to work out.”

Hill is confident they will prevail; however, he dislikes it for his senior.

“My senior, Katie Taylor, knowing when I heard about the damage and actually got to see it,” Hill said. “Her not getting to have her senior night on this field where she’s been working hard for six years. My heart goes out to her.”

