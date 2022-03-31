Community survives severe storms

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A community in Choctaw County woke up to debris in their yards from Wednesday’s severe storms.

People in Gilbertown were cleaning up their neighborhoods Thursday morning. Trees were downed and some people lost power due to strong winds.

Southern Choctaw High School also had some damage. A school bus was turned on its side and an educator’s vehicle windows were blown out. There was some structural damage as well.

“The roads are clear. The power communities are getting the lines up. All the roads are opening because of our volunteer firemen, rescue squads, and members of the community chipping in. All this stuff got opened up. Now, it is getting the lines restored and some of the homeowners getting their property restored,” said Choctaw County Sheriff Department Scott Lolley.

They were no injuries reported in Choctaw County.

