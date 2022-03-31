Advertisement

Crimenet 03_31_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Omeika Brown.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Omeika Brown.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Omeika Brown.

Brown is a 26-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 2″ in height, weighing 220 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has has been charged with the crime of felony shoplifting.

If you know where Brown can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement
Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Lauderdale County damage
Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms
Home catches fire on Highway 19 S.
Home destroyed by fire Wednesday night

Latest News

The Mayor of Greenville, Mississippi applauds the Biden administration’s recovery efforts as he...
Vice President focuses on small businesses as she visits Mississippi Friday
Clarkdale High School sustains significant damage to softball field
Storm Damage on Mini Farm Rd, one home a total loss
A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
EF-1 tornado hit Jackson on Wednesday, NWS says