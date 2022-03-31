Crimenet 03_31_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Omeika Brown.

Brown is a 26-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 2″ in height, weighing 220 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has has been charged with the crime of felony shoplifting.

If you know where Brown can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

