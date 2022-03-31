Dry, sunny weather prevails through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After an active, stormy middle of the week, the end of this week and this weekend will be calm with sun.

This weekend will be mainly dry. A stray shower or two is possible in our southern areas, but even there most areas will stay dry. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise. Morning lows will be in the low-to-mid 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tonight will be clear and unseasonably cool. We’ll cool to the lower 50s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 38 degrees. Friday will be sunny and cool. The morning will begin with 30s. We’ll warm to the upper 50s by noon. The high temperature will be near 69 degrees.

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive on Tuesday with more heavy rain and thunderstorms. There is some potential for severe thunderstorms, but there’s a lot of uncertainty about exactly where that severe weather threat will unfold. We’re watching it, and we encourage you to stay updated on the progress of this developing storm system.

