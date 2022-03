LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Volunteer firefighters spent more than an hour battling a house fire Wednesday night in Lauderdale County.

It happened around 9:45 P.M. in the 2900 block of Highway 19 S. Firefighters arrived to flames shooting from the roof. No one was injured during the fire.

The cause was possibly from lightning.

