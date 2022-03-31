Advertisement

Ivermectin does not prevent COVID-19 hospitalization, study finds

A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.
A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.(KWCH)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent study conducted in Brazil found that ivermectin, a medication used to treat certain parasitic infections, didn’t reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19.

The study was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine after researchers in Brazil studied more than 1,300 patients, half of which received ivermectin and the other half a placebo.

There were no significant differences between the ivermectin and placebo groups concerning viral clearance at day seven, according to the study. And there were no significant differences between the groups in the risk of hospitalization or clinical recovery.

Researchers wrote they did not find a significant or clinically lower risk of medical admission to a hospital or prolonged emergency department observation with ivermectin administered for three days than with the placebo.

Upon conclusion of the study, researchers found that ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital or prolonged emergency department observation for COVID among outpatients at high risk for serious illness.

Ivermectin has been the topic of several discussions and other trials throughout the pandemic regarding coronavirus treatment.

The Associated Press reported that Australian researchers published a study in June 2020 that found ivermectin inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in a laboratory setting. But that was not the same as testing the drug on humans or animals.

Following that Australian study, the FDA released a letter out of concern warning consumers not to self-medicate with ivermectin products intended for animals.

“If there is one thing we have learned in the pandemic is that we cannot jump the gun as far as determining or making assumptions about the effectiveness of potential agents,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection prevention at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County damage
Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms
Mini Farm Road in the Zero community
PHOTOS: Severe weather crosses east Miss., west Ala.
Home catches fire on Highway 19 S.
Home destroyed by fire Wednesday night
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

Latest News

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Olivia Cochran go after a loose ball during the...
South Carolina women top Louisville, advance to title game
Sarah Palin leaves the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Sarah Palin files paperwork to run in Alaska US House race
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Zelenskyy: Retreating Russian troops leaving mines behind
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Legislative latest: budget incomplete, ballot initiative restoration in jeopardy and ABC warehouse compromise made