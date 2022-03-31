MEMA: At least 21 counties report damaged homes, assessments ongoing

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess damage from Wednesday’s severe weather.

There are reports statewide of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to straight-line winds and possible tornadoes. At least three injuries had been reported to MEMA as of Thursday morning, two in Noxubee County and one in Holmes County.

Initial damage assessments are underway but a preliminary report includes the following counties, which had some type of damage to homes, ranging from affected to destroyed. Bolivar*

Calhoun*

Forrest

Greene

Hinds*

Holmes

Humphreys

Jackson

Lafayette

Lawrence

Leake

Leflore

Oktibbeha

Panola

Smith

Tallahatchie

Warren*

Washington

Wayne

Yalobusha

Yazoo*

*Initial reports showing the most significant damage

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage from severe weather to file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and report it to your county/MEMA via the self report tool. For information on resources, contact the county EMA or call the MEMA call center: 1-800-445-6362.

