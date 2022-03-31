Advertisement

MEMA: At least 21 counties report damaged homes, assessments ongoing

There are reports statewide of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to...
There are reports statewide of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to straight-line winds and possible tornadoes.(MGN Online)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess damage from Wednesday’s severe weather.

There are reports statewide of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to straight-line winds and possible tornadoes. At least three injuries had been reported to MEMA as of Thursday morning, two in Noxubee County and one in Holmes County.

Initial damage assessments are underway but a preliminary report includes the following counties, which had some type of damage to homes, ranging from affected to destroyed.
Bolivar*
Calhoun*
Forrest
Greene
Hinds*
Holmes
Humphreys
Jackson
Lafayette
Lawrence
Leake
Leflore
Oktibbeha
Panola
Smith
Tallahatchie
Warren*
Washington
Wayne
Yalobusha
Yazoo*
*Initial reports showing the most significant damage

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage from severe weather to file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and report it to your county/MEMA via the self report tool. For information on resources, contact the county EMA or call the MEMA call center: 1-800-445-6362.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement
Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Power lines
More than 31K customers without power as storms push through the state
A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees, damage homes during storms across Mississippi

Latest News

Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
Storms are gone, and winds are much lighter
The “calm” after the storms
Lauderdale County School District modified its schedule due to severe weather.
Lauderdale County Schools modify Thursday schedules
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie March 31st, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie March 31st, 2022