Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms

Lauderdale County damage(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Several homes were damaged by overnight storms in Lauderdale County.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said at least eight structures suffered damage.

A home in Toomsuba had damage on Shelby Gressett Road. No one was in the mobile home when the storm came through. News 11 spoke to one woman in the Zero community who is thankful the storm didn’t hit her house.

“My husband was sitting on the front porch, I was in the living room and he was in his bedroom when we heard it coming,” Tammy Mollette said. “By the time we got in the shower, it was already gone. We came out and our shed and stuff out here was torn up pretty bad.”

No injuries were reported in Lauderdale County.

