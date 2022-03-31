Advertisement

Newton County basketball holds signing day for Nickey and McDougle

Newton County high school held a signing day for Remini Nickey (right) and Hannah McDougle (left) as both players signed on to their respective colleges.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County high school held a signing day for Remini Nickey and Hannah McDougle as both players signed on to their respective colleges.

Remini will be heading to Pearl River, while Hannah will be going to East Mississippi Community College. Family and friends of both players celebrated the occasion at Newton County as pictures were take and each got a special cake in their honor.

Hannah and Remini said after their signing that they are excited to be moving on to the next level and will miss their teammates. Newton County girls basketball are coming off a deep run in the MHSAA girls basketball playoffs in Jackson.

