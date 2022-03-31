FIRST ALERT: Cooler, mostly drier weather as we finish off the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has been conducting storm damage surveys today, and so far, they have found EF-1 tornado damage in Shelby County near Chelsea, EF-1 tornado damage in Pickens County near Benevola Road, and at least EF-1 damage from a tornado that extends from at least Central Bibb County into Southwest Shelby County. Surveys are still ongoing and additional information will be provided as they are completed.

Cooler and drier weather today, which made it easier for folks to clean up after last night’s storms and yesterday’s non-storm wind damage. We will hold on to a 20 percent chance for a few showers late this evening and tonight as a weak disturbance moves in from the northwest. A few passing showers will be possible for parts of Marion, Winston, Lamar, Walker, and Cullman counties. Most of us will likely stay dry.

You might need to turn your air back to heat because temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight. Most plants should be fine, but I can’t rule out patchy frost to the north. After a chilly start to the day, we should warm up nicely tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. It’ll be a tad bit cooler than average, but at least we will get to enjoy a mostly sunny sky. Winds tomorrow will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

New data suggests scattered showers moving in Saturday morning from west to east, otherwise the best chance for rain on Saturday will set up near the Gulf Coast. Overall, new data is trending drier along the Gulf Coast and overall, the weather looks great, if you want to spend time outside. Lows in the 40s and highs in the lower 70s on Saturday. Sunday is going to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to start out in the mid 40s with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will trend above average as we head into early next week.

Monday is looking quiet and dry with increasing clouds late in the day. Morning temperatures could start out in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the upper 70s. We will likely stay in the 70s and maybe approach 80°F next Wednesday. The only issue is that we’ll have more wet and stormy weather to deal with next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Our next storm system will likely impact Central Alabama next Tuesday, April 5. It remains questionable if we’ll see any severe weather with this system, but I can’t rule it out since models hint at some unstable air and wind energy in our area. I think the biggest story with Tuesday’s storm is the threat for heavy rainfall and flooding. Models are hinting that we could see 2-4 inches of rain. If this occurs, we could see another threat for flash flooding. Rain could linger into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before another round of showers or storms develop Wednesday evening. We will know more about this setup over the weekend. Just wanted to give you an early first alert for the potential for flooding early next week.

Enjoying the quiet weather.

