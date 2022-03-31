Advertisement

Private property rights bill sent to Gov. Reeves

House Bill 1769, legislation that protects Mississippians’ private property rights, unanimously...
House Bill 1769, legislation that protects Mississippians’ private property rights, unanimously passed the Senate this week and was sent to Gov. Tate Reeves for approval.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - House Bill 1769, legislation that protects Mississippians’ private property rights, unanimously passed the Senate this week and was sent to Gov. Tate Reeves for approval.

Under the legislation, Article 3, Section 17A of the Mississippi Constitution will be codified in state statute.

The constitutional provision prohibits the state or local governments from taking private property through eminent domain and conveying to private entities for a period of 10 years. Exemptions are provided for levee facilities, roads, bridges, ports, airports, common carriers, drainage facilities and utilities.

