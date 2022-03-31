Regions Bank offers disaster planning resources

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re in the prime of severe weather season, and you can never over prepare for the worst. Regions Bank recently announced new disaster planning resources that are free and available to the public. It’s through the Regions Next Step Financial Education Program which offers tips and resources on various financial topics. Disaster planning is the newest addition, and it includes webinars, worksheets, podcasts, and financial calculators that can help you prepare for the financial ruins severe weather often leaves behind.

You don’t have to bank at Regions to get this info because the focus is community. “East Mississippi, West Alabama, we’re no strangers to the weather. We’re no strangers to disasters. We’re just in the middle of spring weather, and next is hurricane season. So, our communities are affected, our businesses, the people that we are around day to day. So, we want everyone to have those tools in place to be safe,” said Jonathan Booker, Consumer Banking Manager for East MS and West AL. He says it’s never too late to plan, and to check out the disaster planning resources...visit this website: www.regions.com/nextstep .

