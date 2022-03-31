Advertisement

Restorative justice resolves alleged assault at Indiana lake

The case involved a Black man who said a group of white men assaulted and threatened him. (WISH, FACEBOOK, VAUHXX RUSH BOOKER, DAVID HENNESSY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A judge says restorative justice was successfully used in Indiana to remediate a confrontation in which a Black man said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” while at a southern Indiana lake more than a year ago.

The alleged assault gained national attention in July 2020 when Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, said he called 911 after five men assaulted him and pinned him to a tree at Lake Monroe, just south of Bloomington.

Judge Lance Hamner, who presided over the case, said it was the first time he’s seen a criminal case resolved through restorative justice, a process that includes a conference between the offender and victim and which gives the offender an opportunity to apologize.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County damage
Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms
Mini Farm Road in the Zero community
PHOTOS: Severe weather crosses east Miss., west Ala.
Home catches fire on Highway 19 S.
Home destroyed by fire Wednesday night
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, left, stands outside St....
Pope begs forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses
Same-sex Florida parents find the new education law troubling.
Florida parents say so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law sparks anxiety
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Texas caseworkers: After Abbott’s order, investigations into transgender kids’ parents given priority
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Job openings...
Another solid month of US hiring expected despite obstacles
31 countries meet today about possibly releasing oil reserves.
31 countries meet to discuss tapping into oil reserves