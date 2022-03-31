Severe weather crosses east Miss., west Ala.

(WTOK) - Preliminary damage reports came in late Wednesday/early Thursday from a line of severe storms in east Mississippi and West Alabama. It’s not a comprehensive list but an indicator of the storms’s path.

- Trees and power lines down in the Gilbertown areas in Choctaw County.

- Trees and power lines down on County Road 12 just off of Hwy 11 in Sumter County 1 miles southwest of Livingston

- Trees down on County Road 2 in Sumter County about 3 miles west of York

- Debris on both side of I-59/20 in Sumter County near County Road 12. This lines up with debris on both side of the interestate with a damage path from Livingston that is up to 150 yards wide.

- Structural damage to Rush Medical Group building in Livingston and trees snapped in Sumter County just east of the UWA Campus

- Tornado crossed I-59/20 near the 11 to 12 mile markers in Sumter County

- Trees and power lines down after a tornado crossed Shelby Gressett Road in Toomsuba in Lauderdale County.

