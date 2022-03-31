Advertisement

Southern Miss to officially leave Conference USA at end of academic year

Mason Hunt launches a punt against UTEP.
Mason Hunt launches a punt against UTEP.(Southern Miss Athletics | Southern Miss Athletics)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The discourse between Southern Miss and Conference USA appears to be a thing of the past, the conference announced on social media.

The schools announced their intentions to leave in February, without giving the conference the required 14-month notice, which began a legal dispute.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County damage
Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms
Mini Farm Road in the Zero community
PHOTOS: Severe weather crosses east Miss., west Ala.
Home catches fire on Highway 19 S.
Home destroyed by fire Wednesday night
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

Latest News

Alec McIlwain joins the 2022 All Scholastic Sports team.
All Scholastic Sports Team: Alec McIlwain
News 11 Sports
News 11 Sports
Cougars wins 8th straight division championship.
Newton County Tennis
Donald Blake and Keaton Gray take on Northeast Jones in a double match during the 2022 division...
Newton County tennis clinches 8th division championship
Alec McIlwain, a Clarkdale high school senior football player, joins the 2022 All Scholastic...
All Scholastic Sports Team 2022: Alec McIlwain