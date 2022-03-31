Advertisement

Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says; suspect in custody

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina...
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina responded to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes, Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Deputies said a student was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, WHNS reported.

Deputies said a person believed to be the shooter was in custody. Deputies said the suspect is a minor. He was detained in close proximity to the school.

A school resource officer responded and requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. local time, Greenville County Schools said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies are on scene, and ambulances were seen leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office had a helicopter over the scene as well.

Students were taken to a nearby church for parents to reunite with them. The school system said parents and guardians would need identification to pick them up.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement
Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Lauderdale County damage
Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms
Power lines
More than 31K customers without power as storms push through the state

Latest News

There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Professor explains why there is a cat food shortage
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.
Suave deodorant sprays recalled due to elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’