Trojans' Jordan Wright signs to Millsaps College

Northeast Lauderdale’s Jordan Wright held his signing day as he will continue his football...
Northeast Lauderdale’s Jordan Wright held his signing day as he will continue his football career with Millsaps College.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale’s Jordan Wright held his signing day as he will continue his football career with Millsaps College.

The signing was held in Northeast Lauderdale’s gym and Wright was surrounded by his friends and family. Wright explained the reason he signed with Millsaps was it was the only school to truly give him an opportunity.

A special day for Jordan and his family as football is simply his life.

“It means everything. Since I was two years old I watched football and you can ask my dad he’s watched me stare at the TV time and time again,” Wright said. “Football is my life and this is all I know how to do and if I didn’t get this opportunity, I don’t know what I would’ve done,” he said.

Wright will continue to play Long Snapper when he joins Millsaps Majors football.

