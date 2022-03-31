Advertisement

Wilcox County EMA: Concern continues over radar gap

Some of the damage in Wilcox County courtesy of the Wilcox County EMA.
Some of the damage in Wilcox County courtesy of the Wilcox County EMA.((Source: Wilcox County EMA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - After yet another round of severe weather overnight across Alabama, Wilcox County’s EMA Director is expressing continued concern about the “radar gap.”

Several roads remain blocked in Wilcox County, specifically in Camden, and some homes and vehicles were damaged in Wednesday’s severe weather. It is unclear if a tornado caused the damage, but Emergency Management Agency Director Melissa Dove said they had reports of a roar around the time the damage occurred.

The county is just one part of the state that sits in what meteorologists call the “radar gap.” The gap refers to areas in the state where weather radar either doesn’t reach or is on the edge and doesn’t provide accurate information.

Dove said Wednesday’s overnight severe storms are another example of the area’s need.

“We put out, you know, all the information that we could on social media,” Dove said. “Everybody is kind of scared of these things now.”

Dove said a radar would have given the community better coverage. It’s estimated a $1.4 million radar that would eliminate the gap, but installing the new radar would take time. The right people from Washington down to the state and local levels would also have to be on board.

There is cautious optimism that the new radar will be in place one year from now in terms of a timetable. But, it does appear the idea is gaining traction. A group consisting of meteorologists, federal and local EMA leaders, and Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson met in Wilcox County in December 2021 to talk about eliminating the coverage gap.

Until then, Dove encourages residents to remain weather aware.

“Continue to be weather aware and have those multiple ways of receiving warnings and receiving information just to keep us safe,” Dove said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauderdale County damage
Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms
Mini Farm Road in the Zero community
PHOTOS: Severe weather crosses east Miss., west Ala.
Home catches fire on Highway 19 S.
Home destroyed by fire Wednesday night
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

Latest News

Michael Tillman arrested for murder in Clarke County.
One dead, suspect in custody in Clarke County homicide
At least nine tornadoes have been confirmed in Mississippi this week by the National Weather...
At least 6 people injured in Miss. severe weather
UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network
U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby met Thursday with U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown...
Sen. Shelby won’t back Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
The Mississippi House and Senate have approved each other’s redistricting plans that are likely...
Mississippi House, Senate finalize redistricting