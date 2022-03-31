Advertisement

Zero community affected by Wednesday’s storms, one home a total loss

Mini Farm Rd in the Zero community
Mini Farm Rd in the Zero community(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday night’s severe storms hit one neighborhood on Mini Farm Rd in the Zero Community.

Neighbors spent hours cleaning up debris Thursday. One home was a total loss, and many power lines and trees were down.

A man who has lived in the neighborhood since the 1970′s lost many of his trees.

“A friend of mine had just gotten a tree farm going, and he told me I needed some trees out here. He gave me these pines. I sat those pines out and watched them go. I planted them 46 years ago,” said Rush Hembree.

Hembree and other neighbors told News 11 the man who owns the home that was destroyed is out of town.

No injuries have been reported.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement
Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Lauderdale County damage
Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms
Home catches fire on Highway 19 S.
Home destroyed by fire Wednesday night

Latest News

A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
EF-1 tornado hit Jackson on Wednesday, NWS says
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him
Alabama lawmakers were poised to approve the largest pay raise in a generation for experienced...
Alabama lawmakers advance historic pay raises for teachers
Thursday night.
FIRST ALERT: Cooler, mostly drier weather as we finish off the week