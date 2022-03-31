Zero community affected by Wednesday’s storms, one home a total loss

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday night’s severe storms hit one neighborhood on Mini Farm Rd in the Zero Community.

Neighbors spent hours cleaning up debris Thursday. One home was a total loss, and many power lines and trees were down.

A man who has lived in the neighborhood since the 1970′s lost many of his trees.

“A friend of mine had just gotten a tree farm going, and he told me I needed some trees out here. He gave me these pines. I sat those pines out and watched them go. I planted them 46 years ago,” said Rush Hembree.

Hembree and other neighbors told News 11 the man who owns the home that was destroyed is out of town.

No injuries have been reported.

