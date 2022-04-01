All Scholastic Sports Team 2022: Alec McIlwain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alec McIlwain is a quiet kid but he tries to help out those around him.

“He is the epitome of unselfishness,” said assistant football coach Joey Etheridge.

McIlwain is a senior at Clarkdale High School who played center for the Bulldogs. He is also one of the top students in his class. His teachers will say that sometimes he should be leading the class.

Clarkdale math teacher Audrey Ivey said, “I think at this point in my 18 years, I’ve taught about 2,000 students and I would say Alec is in the top 20-25 of those students that really push a teacher. It can be a form of intimidation but it kinda makes you check yourself and say, ‘Okay do I know all the information that even my top learners need to know a little bit more in depth about? So it pushed me as a teach to rise to those occasions.”

On the football field, Alec got to be apart of a historic season at Clarkdale. He contributed to the Bulldogs first 6-0 start to the season in program history. Being on the best offense in Clarkdale’s history and working to rebuild Clarkdale’s name was rewarding, especially since he did not always want to play football. Now it take a lot to pull him off the field.

“If I mess up in practice, I’m sitting there after practice just working that one thing until I can get it right or perfect,” said McIlwain. “When it comes to the big moments in a game, I don’t want to mess up or have something like that happen.

Coach Etheridge said, “He’s one of those quiet humble guys who out works everybody. He would come in and out of a room and you wouldn’t even notice but then he left sort of an air there. The demands of what we expect from them, from 7 A.M. workouts 4 days a week throughout the summer, to the exhausting August practices, to a robust off season workout; Alec was there every single day, putting in the work. He’s the first one there and always the last one to leave and he’s going to stay there until he gets it right.

Alec is also a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where he serves as an alter server on Sundays. He also works a job at Anderson’s. Trying to find a balance in his schedule can come with some challenges but getting to do what he love for those he loves carries him through it.

“Sometimes it does get hard,” said McIlwain. “But it sometimes doesn’t feel like it’s hard. It feels like, ‘Okay, I want to do this.’ I’m going to get use to it.”

McIlwain does say that his is a Mississippi State fan but he is planning to attend Ole Miss in the fall. He plans to study to become a pediatrician. In his first Egg Bowl he will have to choose who to root for.

“We’ll have to see when we get there. But I’m definitely still a State fan at heart,” said McIlwain.

