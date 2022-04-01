BBB warns of home repair fraud following storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Plenty of the damage left by Wednesday’s storms weren’t from tornadoes but from straight line wind. If you need repairs, it’s important to hire someone that will actually get the job done so you don’t waste your time and money.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central & South Alabama tells WBRC they are already receiving calls from people double checking the contractors they plan to hire are trustworthy.

If you’re not sure of their legitimacy, Garet Smitherman says to slow down. He is Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the BBB of Central & South Alabama.

If your home is damaged from severe weather, many need a contractor to fix it. Unfortunately, too many times people end up wasting time and money on scammers.

“What we really warn people about is to be extra cautious of door to door sales,” said Smitherman. He adds that some people will come out of the woodwork to take advantage of you and your money.

“If someone is coming in and really pushing you to do something, that’s something where you might want to take pause.”

Smitherman says you need to make sure they’re appropriately licensed and insured. Remember, they work for you and should be able to provide any and all documentation.

“Making sure they have insurance,” he added. “Making them prove that they have insurance, even going as far as calling the insurance company to make sure that that policy is active.”

He also recommends not automatically signing over insurance payments because you might not get that extra money back.

“When we get complaints of bad contractors, this is definitely something -- a theme that we see,” said Smitherman. “It could be a $10,000 job and your insurance check is for $17,000. They’re getting $17,000 if you just endorse the check to them.”

So who should you hire? Smitherman recommends local companies: “You don’t have to worry about them picking up and leaving once the roads get clear and they go and sign a bunch of contracts. It’s not like they’re going to turn around and dip out. They live here, they’re your neighbor.”

Of course, before you even begin looking for a contractor, be sure to let your insurance company know about the damage. That way you have a better sense of your budget.

The BBB recommends finding businesses you can trust on BBB.org. You can also check your state or provincial government agency responsible for registering and/or licensing contractors. Lastly, try to get references from friends and relatives.

