MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Get creative and bring your ideas to life in commercials, promos, and long-form social media content. WTOK-TV is looking for a dynamic creative services producer. The ideal candidate needs to have a highly creative mind and the ability to bring ideas to life on an editor. A great visual mind and strong skills in writing and cinematography are a plus.

Responsibilities not limited to:

- Coordinate all aspects of commercial production, including working with clients, sales staff, and agencies - Write and produce captivating content specific to the client’s needs - Work with Creative Services and News to create topical promos, image campaigns and proof of performance spots - Meet deadlines with clients and staff - Produce engaging digital ads for the web and social media

Qualifications/Requirements:

- Video production experience - Non-linear editing experience (Adobe Premiere, After Effects and/or Edius experience is a must) - Experience with Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator is preferred (ability to produce digital and print graphics) - Experience shooting on a DSLR and/or professional grade video camera - Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story - Experience with engaging social media audiences - FAA Drone Certification a plus - College degree in Communications, Broadcasting, Marketing or another related field preferred - Must possess a valid Driver’s License with a good driving record

- Voiceover experience is a plus

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening. You may type in the job title or station call letters to find the posting.

START DATE: May 2022

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 67 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

