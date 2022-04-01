EF-1 tornado confirmed in Choctaw County Wednesday

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - An EF-1 tornado hit Choctaw County on Wednesday.

That’s the word from the National Weather Service in Mobile after meteorologists from the office surveyed storm damage near Gilbertown.

The tornado’s winds peaked at 110 mph along its 18.4-mile-long track that was up to 150 yards wide. The tornado touched down just southwest of Southern Choctaw High School, which is off of Alabama Highway 17 just south of Gilbertown. The survey team had to estimate that start point because of the lack of road access into the heavily wooded areas southwest of the school.

The tornado was on the ground for about 20 minutes. The track crossed the Tombigbee River in Marengo County. The National Weather Service in Birmingham will pick up the track on that side of the river if it did continue into Marengo County.

The strongest point of the tornado was very near Alabama Highway 17. Many trees were snapped and uprooted, and several homes and other structures were damaged, including the high school. The tornado crossEd Ararat Road, downing more trees, just before it crossed the Tombigbee River.

The track length could be adjusted based on continuing surveys by the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

