Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won’t work.

The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines.

A housing can crack and oil can leak onto engine parts, possibly causing fires.

The trailer brake recall includes F-150 pickups from 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 F-250, 350, 450 and 550.

Also covered are the 2022 Maverick pickup, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

A software error can stop trailers from braking.

