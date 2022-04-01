LEMA Director on taking on severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When severe weather threatens, anxieties are heightened, that is not exclusive to the general public.

First responders are hard at work monitoring the situation and planning for every outcome.

Then when the day comes when action needs to be taken it is hard to imagine what goes through one’s head.

So WTOK asked Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett about it.

“You have a lot of unanswered questions that really pop up in your mind, once you get down there and find out that everybody was safe, no one was injured, there are plans for them to stay the night with friends or family in a hotel, it does make you feel better and then you’re off to the next one,” Barrett said. “You still have that in the back of your mind, you know, what’s next?”

No one storm is like another so it is important to make sure to stay updated on warnings from LEMA and WTOK in order to stay as safe as possible.

