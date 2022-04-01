Advertisement

LEMA Director on taking on severe weather

Odie Barrett of Lauderdale Emergency Management shares what is going through his head when severe weather hits.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When severe weather threatens, anxieties are heightened, that is not exclusive to the general public.

First responders are hard at work monitoring the situation and planning for every outcome.

Then when the day comes when action needs to be taken it is hard to imagine what goes through one’s head.

So WTOK asked Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett about it.

“You have a lot of unanswered questions that really pop up in your mind, once you get down there and find out that everybody was safe, no one was injured, there are plans for them to stay the night with friends or family in a hotel, it does make you feel better and then you’re off to the next one,” Barrett said. “You still have that in the back of your mind, you know, what’s next?”

No one storm is like another so it is important to make sure to stay updated on warnings from LEMA and WTOK in order to stay as safe as possible.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement
Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Lauderdale County damage
Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms
Home catches fire on Highway 19 S.
Home destroyed by fire Wednesday night

Latest News

LEMA Director on taking on severe weather
First Alert Weather 9p 3-31-22
FIRST ALERT: Below average temps return, watching next week for another chance of rain & storms
The Mayor of Greenville, Mississippi applauds the Biden administration’s recovery efforts as he...
Vice President focuses on small businesses as she visits Mississippi Friday
Clarkdale High School sustains significant damage to softball field