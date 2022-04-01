Advertisement

Newton County tennis clinches 8th division championship

Newton County wins 8th straight division championship
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars hosted four teams in the 5-4 A Division Championship tournament on Thursday.

Quitman, Northeast Jones, Mendenhall, Richland and Newton County all were competing for the championship.

The Cougars were able to clinch the division championship to win their 8th in a row.

Senior doubles tennis player, Maggie Bounds said, “It was extra special just knowing that this was my last time for my high school career of tennis. Just being able to come out here and win this is so amazing.”

Bounds and freshman Aleah McMullan are a doubles pair for Newton County. They were able to beat Northeast Jones to advance to the state championship.

“Well I’m really excited to go to state because it’s going to be my first time so it’s a new experience for me,” said McMullan. “It’s just really exciting.”

The first round of the playoffs will be held at Newton County on April 4th at 3 P.M. The state championship will be in Oxford from April 26-27th.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to a store on Hwy. 39 N after a gun discharged.
Meridian police: Person of interest located, gave statement
Meridian police were called to a shooting Tuesday night on 53rd Avenue.
MPD: Person shot on 53rd Avenue
Lauderdale County damage
Minor damage in Lauderdale County following Wednesday’s storms
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
Mini Farm Road in the Zero community
PHOTOS: Severe weather crosses east Miss., west Ala.

Latest News

Alec McIlwain joins the 2022 All Scholastic Sports team.
All Scholastic Sports Team: Alec McIlwain
News 11 Sports
News 11 Sports
Cougars wins 8th straight division championship.
Newton County Tennis
Alec McIlwain, a Clarkdale high school senior football player, joins the 2022 All Scholastic...
All Scholastic Sports Team 2022: Alec McIlwain