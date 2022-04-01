Newton County tennis clinches 8th division championship

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars hosted four teams in the 5-4 A Division Championship tournament on Thursday.

Quitman, Northeast Jones, Mendenhall, Richland and Newton County all were competing for the championship.

The Cougars were able to clinch the division championship to win their 8th in a row.

Senior doubles tennis player, Maggie Bounds said, “It was extra special just knowing that this was my last time for my high school career of tennis. Just being able to come out here and win this is so amazing.”

Bounds and freshman Aleah McMullan are a doubles pair for Newton County. They were able to beat Northeast Jones to advance to the state championship.

“Well I’m really excited to go to state because it’s going to be my first time so it’s a new experience for me,” said McMullan. “It’s just really exciting.”

The first round of the playoffs will be held at Newton County on April 4th at 3 P.M. The state championship will be in Oxford from April 26-27th.

